Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,460,000 shares, adeclineof22.9% from the July 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

