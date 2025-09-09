Associated Banc-Corp $ASB Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622,743 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Associated Banc worth $34,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 200.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $23,510,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 83.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.