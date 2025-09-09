Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,087.88. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $3,933,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,899. The trade was a 47.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,202,620 shares of company stock worth $187,174,970. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.25. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

