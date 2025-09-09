Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NI opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

