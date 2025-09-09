BanColombia S.A. $CIB Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BanColombia by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BanColombia by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in BanColombia during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BanColombia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BanColombia by 4,011.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter.

BanColombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. BanColombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BanColombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts expect that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIB. Zacks Research lowered shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BanColombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

