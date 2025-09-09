Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Financial Analysis

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Get Bank of Santa Clarita alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Santa Clarita and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACNB 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

ACNB has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and ACNB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACNB $132.20 million 3.58 $31.85 million $2.69 16.80

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Santa Clarita and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A ACNB 15.64% 10.22% 1.25%

Summary

ACNB beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

About ACNB

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Santa Clarita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.