Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.75 and traded as high as C$12.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 130,644 shares changing hands.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$773.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals.

