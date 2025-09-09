Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,971 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

