Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 729,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $34,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

