Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Chord Energy worth $26,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $140.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

