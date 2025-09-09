Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264,142 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 989,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,741.34. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,362. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of CDE opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The firm had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

