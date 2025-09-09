Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,051 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce.com were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Commerce.com by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Commerce.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Commerce.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.
Commerce.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $376.23 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.15. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
About Commerce.com
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
