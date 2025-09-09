Commercial Metals Company $CMC Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

