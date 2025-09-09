Comparing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.15 $4.23 million $0.09 4.83 Marine Petroleum Trust $997,975.00 9.14 $710,000.00 $0.37 12.32

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Petroleum Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 64.76% 40.74% 40.74% Marine Petroleum Trust 70.17% 75.91% 75.91%

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marine Petroleum Trust pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

