Contrasting TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) & SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP)

Profitability

This table compares TSS and SU Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 3.43% 107.01% 8.66% SU Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of SU Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TSS has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SU Group has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.00 million 2.32 $5.98 million $0.36 37.58 SU Group $23.43 million 0.36 $1.37 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than SU Group.

Summary

TSS beats SU Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About SU Group

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems. In addition, it offers threat detection systems, including X-ray machines, trace detection products, metal detectors, and mail screening machines; traffic and pedestrian control systems, such as traffic control system, automatic fare control systems, turnstiles, automatic door system, and people counting systems; and extra-low voltage systems comprising closed-circuit television, access control, public address, and building management systems to commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties. Further, the company provides screening services, such as the detection of explosives, and incendiary devices in air cargo consignment and detection of dangerous goods through threat detection systems by screeners; and training courses for basic security services, mandatory basic safety, and training revalidation courses. Additionally, it offers equipment leasing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SU Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Exceptional Engineering Limited.

