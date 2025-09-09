Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) Critical Review

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cooper Companies and Spotlight Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 0 2 9 1 2.92 Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus target price of $86.64, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Given Cooper Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

This table compares Cooper Companies and Spotlight Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 10.08% 9.82% 6.54% Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cooper Companies and Spotlight Innovation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $3.90 billion 3.51 $392.30 million $2.03 33.89 Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Spotlight Innovation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Spotlight Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.