Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 5,216.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 233.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

PGNY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,570 shares of company stock worth $238,348. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

