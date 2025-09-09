Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

