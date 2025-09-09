Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $970,000 in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $61.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.