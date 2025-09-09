Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $979,000 Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 21.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

BHRB opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $944.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

See Also

