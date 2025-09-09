Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 194,592 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 299.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,619 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 4,976.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 20,006.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 835,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 831,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

