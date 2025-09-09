Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 40.2% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

DDOG stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,909,743.76. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,398,448 shares of company stock worth $182,812,285. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

