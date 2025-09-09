DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $36,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

DD opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

