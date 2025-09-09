EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 102.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 307.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.00.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

