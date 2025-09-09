EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 842.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $908,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,138.48. The trade was a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $30,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,262.86. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,191. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

