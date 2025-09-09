EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 7,157.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,550,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLEX. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

