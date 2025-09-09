Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,316 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.34.

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

