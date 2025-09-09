Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 200.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.