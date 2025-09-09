Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Federal Signal Stock Performance
Federal Signal stock opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30.
Federal Signal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Federal Signal Company Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
