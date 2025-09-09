Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Enphase Energy by 181.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 747,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 482,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $126.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and twelve have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.