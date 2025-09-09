Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VET. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $111,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

