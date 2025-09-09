Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 5.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nokia by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Nokia by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

