Head to Head Comparison: UWM (NYSE:UWMC) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UWM and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 1 0 2.17 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 0.00

UWM currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential downside of 14.02%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 0.48% -5.56% -0.72% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UWM and CNFinance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion 4.76 $14.40 million ($0.05) -128.90 CNFinance $205.99 million 0.11 $5.26 million $0.31 10.45

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. UWM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UWM beats CNFinance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

