Head-To-Head Survey: Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bogota Financial and LCNB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $43.10 million 2.86 -$2.17 million N/A N/A LCNB $125.42 million 1.81 $13.49 million $1.49 10.74

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bogota Financial and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

LCNB has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given LCNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial -0.27% -0.09% -0.01% LCNB 16.62% 8.26% 0.92%

Summary

LCNB beats Bogota Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

