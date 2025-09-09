Head-To-Head Survey: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) versus Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pervasip and Deutsche Telekom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.07 $16.92 million N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.40 $12.13 billion $2.78 12.86

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Pervasip has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 10.67% 10.14% 3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pervasip and Deutsche Telekom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00 Deutsche Telekom 0 2 1 4 3.29

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Pervasip on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pervasip

(Get Free Report)

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.