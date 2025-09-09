Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,113,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,795,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.