Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD Position Reduced by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Heartland Express worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 588,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 187.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,218,398.92. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.09. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

