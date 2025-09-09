Insperity, Inc. $NSP Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Insperity worth $27,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 279.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 37.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

In other Insperity news, Director Latha Ramchand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,676.80. This represents a 7.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol R. Kaufman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,311.08. The trade was a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

