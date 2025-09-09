Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

In related news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $363,555.50. The trade was a 24.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

