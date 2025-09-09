Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 382 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 648,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,095 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

