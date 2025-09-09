Intel Corporation $INTC Stake Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $88,757,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,298,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $97,623,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 372,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

