Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.53 and its 200-day moving average is $511.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

