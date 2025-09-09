IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

IQV stock opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $248.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

