Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 21,029 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,586 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,996,000 after purchasing an additional 979,126 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $32,136,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.74.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

