Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 64,616 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kforce Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $575.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $334.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

