Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 70,573 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 944.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

MO stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

