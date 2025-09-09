Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in California Water Service Group $CWT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 527,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $21,562,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $17,728,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 315,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 211,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $9,692,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.6%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $264.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

