Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ATI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after buying an additional 59,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ATI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 316,090 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,900 shares of company stock worth $8,528,399. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price target on ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price target on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

ATI opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

