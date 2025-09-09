Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 49,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in CRH by 44.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.40.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.CRH’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

