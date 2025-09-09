Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

